UPDATE: Man Dead After Lying on Train Tracks

CLEAR LAKE -- A man is dead after crashing his car, lying down on railroad tracks and being hit by a train near Clear Lake.

Several agencies were called out to the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street Southeast around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the man drove a vehicle into a power pole near that intersection, exited the car and went onto the train tracks where he was hit.

The train versus pedestrian crash caused delays as Highway 10 was shut down in both directions.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family is told.