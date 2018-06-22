Authorities Mum on Northwest Minnesota Farmstead Search
HITTERDAL (AP) -- Authorities in Minnesota aren't saying whether they have finished searching a farmstead in connection with a missing-person case.
The search of the Hitterdal-area farmstead northeast of Moorhead began Wednesday and involved a dive team, a drone, and people digging with shovels.
Clay County Chief Deputy Steve Landsem said earlier the missing person is believed to be connected to the Wahpeton, North Dakota, area. On Friday, Landsem declined to update the search, saying authorities expected to release more details later in the day.
Landsem wouldn't comment on whether the arrests of two people in the county were related to the case. The two were jailed under the names John Doe and Jane Doe, and the jail roster listed "sudden death body found'' in the charging section for Jane Doe.