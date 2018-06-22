Authorities Mum on Northwest Minnesota Farmstead Search

HITTERDAL (AP) -- Authorities in Minnesota aren't saying whether they have finished searching a farmstead in connection with a missing-person case.

The search of the Hitterdal-area farmstead northeast of Moorhead began Wednesday and involved a dive team, a drone, and people digging with shovels.

Clay County Chief Deputy Steve Landsem said earlier the missing person is believed to be connected to the Wahpeton, North Dakota, area. On Friday, Landsem declined to update the search, saying authorities expected to release more details later in the day.