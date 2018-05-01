Authorities Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Delano

DELANO -- Authorities responded to shots of gunfire in Delano early Tuesday morning. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. at 5280 County Line Road.

Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty says the shots were fired into a vehicle near Stahlke Bus Service.

The driver told authorities a silver sedan with one headlight had followed him out of the Delano East Holiday station. The driver says when he turned into the bus service parking lot his vehicle was hit by several bullets.

Hagerty says they found four bullet casings on the roadway, several bullet holes in the victim's vehicle, a bullet hole in a bus parked outside, and another bullet hole in a garage door, that broke a rear window of another bus parked inside.

No one was inside the garage or either bus at the time of the shooting. The victim had a small cut on his face due to broken glass.