Authorities Investigating Death of Man Found in Highway 10 Ditch

ST. CLOUD -- Sherburne County authorities are investigating the death of a man found off of Highway 10 in Haven Township, just southeast of St. Cloud.

The body of 29-year-old Michael Maurer was found by a passerby Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., in a ditch along Highway 10 and County Road 61. According to Sheriff Joel Brott , Maurer has no permanent address.

There were no "obvious signs" of trauma, and the sheriff's department says they have no reason to suspect foul play at this time. Maurer's body was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.