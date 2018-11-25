Authorities ID Man Killed in Twin Cities Chemical Leak

SPRING LAKE PARK (AP)-- Authorities have released the name of a driver who died after being overcome by a chemical leak while delivering dry ice to a McDonald's in the northern Twin Cities last week.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the victim as 58-year-old Amos Bordia Hagbe of Brooklyn Center.

Authorities say Hagbe was found dead in a delivery truck outside a McDonald's restaurant in Spring Lake Park on Wednesday morning. He was delivering liquid carbon dioxide when a mechanical failure happened. He was trying to fix the problem when he was overcome.

Spring Lake Park police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office continue to

investigate.