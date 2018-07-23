Authorities ID 13-Year-Old Boy Who Died In Mine Pit Lake

CROSBY (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Minneapolis teenager who died in a mine pit lake in the Crosby area.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the victim as 13-year-old Murdoch Edward Crust .

Authorities say the teen was playing Frisbee with his father Friday evening when the disc landed in the water. He was swept away by a strong current while trying to retrieve it.

Divers recovered the body Saturday in about 92 feet of water.

Authorities say the boy was visiting the area with other family members.