Authorities ID 13-Year-Old Boy Who Died In Mine Pit Lake

PHoto courtesy of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

CROSBY (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Minneapolis teenager who died in a mine pit lake in the Crosby area.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the victim as 13-year-old Murdoch Edward Crust.

Authorities say the teen was playing Frisbee with his father Friday evening when the disc landed in the water. He was swept away by a strong current while trying to retrieve it.

Divers recovered the body Saturday in about 92 feet of water.

Authorities say the boy was visiting the area with other family members.

