Authorities: Forest Lake Gun Shop Fire Not Suspicious
FOREST LAKE (AP) -- Authorities say a fire that destroyed a gun shop and shooting range in Forest Lake doesn't appear to be suspicious.
Washington County sheriff's officials say Lakes Trading is a total loss due to the smoke and water damage from the large fire Monday night.
All occupants made it out of the building safely. A Hugo firefighter sustained a minor ankle injury and was treated at the scene.
About 75 firefighters helped battle the blaze.