Authorities Asking for Help Finding Stolen Farm Equipment
SAUK RAPIDS -- Authorities in Benton County are asking for your help in finding some stolen farm equipment.
Sheriff Troy Heck says a 2012 New Holland brand manure spreader was taken from Arnold's of St. Cloud sometime between Tuesday and Saturday.
The machine is a red model 2080 with two different colored wheels.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.