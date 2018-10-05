Author Frank Weber at Grey Eagle: New Book “I-94 Murders”

AUTHOR FRANK WEBER AT GREY EAGLE

The Great River Regional Library is featuring author Frank Weber tomorrow morning in Grey Eagle. Frank will be discussing his new book "I-94 Murders". Learn about the creation of this fascinating fictional book, based on his previous life experiences.

THE I-94 MURDERS

This is Frank's 2nd book is described as a fast paced thriller that follows the life of a true life serial murderer, giving you an insider's look at a killer's mind and behaviors.

Frank will be at Grey Eagle at the Great River Regional Library tomorrow morning, Saturday October 6th at 11 am.

LOCATION

118 STATE ST. E. BOX 157 GREY EAGLE , MN 56336

320-285-2505