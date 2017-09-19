Aurelia M. Becker, 86, Cold Spring

May 25, 1931 - September 13, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Aurelia M. Becker, 86 of Cold Spring who passed away on Wednesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and also one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday morning. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday evening.

Aurelia was born on May 25, 1931 in St. Nicholas to Peter and Elizabeth (Kinzer) Lahr. She was united in marriage to Wilfred Becker on September 25, 1952 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple farmed near Eden Valley. Aurelia was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and was involved in Christian Women. She loved to garden and anything that had to do with flowers. Aurelia was a talented baker and cook and enjoyed making “sweets” for her family and guests. She lived a life filled with faith and cherished her husband and her family.