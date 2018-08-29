Augie Rodriguez To Return As St. Cloud Rox Field Manager in 2019

ST. CLOUD -- A familiar face will return to the bench for the St. Cloud Rox next season.

The Rox announced Wednesday that Augie Rodriguez will return as Field Manager, a position he held from 2012-2017.

Rodriguez stepped away from the bench last year to spend more time with his family. He also served as Director of Baseball Operations and an assistant coach during his time away.

Rodriguez will replace Al Newman , who guided the Rox to a 37-35 record this past season.

During his six seasons as Field Manager, Rodriguez holds an overall record of 248-190, which ranks seventh for wins by a manager in Northwoods League history.