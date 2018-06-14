Audit: Minnesota Had Inadequate Oversight of Care Centers

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A federal audit says the Minnesota agency responsible for protecting vulnerable adults in the state has failed to provide adequate oversight for 20 adult day care centers.

The Office of Inspector General for the federal Department of Health and Human Services released the report last week. The agency found 200 health, safety and administrative requirement violations. The violations included peeling paint, hazardous chemicals and an unattended knife.

The audit says problems stem from the Minnesota Department of Human Services' inability to routinely inspect the centers because of a staffing shortage.