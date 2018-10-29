ATV Rollover Near Buckman Sends Two to Hospital

BUCKMAN -- An ATV rollover about 9 miles east of Buckman sent two Foley residents to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says around 4:15 p.m., they responded to an ATV crash on 355th Avenue in Morrill Township, east of Buckman. Police say 55-year-old Timothy Miller of Foley was driving the machine, when he swerved to miss another ATV and rolled.

Miller and his passenger, 53-year-old Arlynn Miller of Foley were both thrown from the vehicle. Arlynn Miller was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital. Timothy Miller was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.