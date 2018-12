OSAKIS -- Rescue crews responded after an ATV fell through thin ice in Todd County.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened just afternoon noon on Saturday on Osakis Lake.

Eighteen-year-old Cole Crosby of Osakis was driving his Polaris Ranger when it broke through the ice and became submerged.

Crosby was able to get back on the ice and was not hurt. However, the Ranger appears to be a total loss.