Attempted Abduction Reported at Southern Minnesota County Fair

ALBERT LEA -- Authorities in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help after a reported attempted abduction at a county fair. Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag says the incident happened at the fairgrounds in Albert Lea on Saturday night just before 10:00 p.m.

Deputies were on foot patrol when they were stopped by a 12-year-old girl. She said that she had been walking in a parking lot near the 4H building when someone grabbed her waist and told her, "keep walking and nobody will get hurt." After a few seconds, another female who was close by yelled at the man and he took off running.

The only description of the suspect is that he is an adult man who wore dark shoes with white laces and an abnormally deep voice.

The identity of the female witness is also not known.