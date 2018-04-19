Attacks At Oak Park Heights Prison Rise Significantly

OAK PARK HEIGHTS (AP) -- Attacks on employees and inmates at a Minnesota prison that houses the state's most violent offenders are on the rise.

Assaults by inmates at Oak Park Height sent 10 employees to the hospital in a single weekend last month. That's more injuries than in the previous five years combined.

State corrections records show assaults against staffers at Oak Park Heights rose 81 percent from 2013 to 2017 when 38 attacks occurred. And while assaults against other inmates dropped at other state prisons, they are on the rise at Oak Park Heights.

State Rep. Jack Considine says three prison staffers contacted him in January about worsening conditions at the prison. He says it's an urgent task to find out why violence is increasing.