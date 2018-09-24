Athlos Academy Collecting Donations for Anna Marie’s Alliance

ST. CLOUD -- You have the chance to help the women's and children's shelter, Anna Marie's Alliance.

The charter school, Athlos Academy is taking donations to support the shelter.

The school encourages you to donate items starting Monday, the drive will end on October 6th. The list of items they're looking for include:

Slippers with soles

Gently used fall clothing

Baby wipes

Chapstick

Face cleaner

Body wash

Robes

New women's underwear

Women's socks

Deodorant

Small manicure kits

New boy's and girl's underwear

Women's belts

Toiletries

All items donated must be new except for the gently used fall clothing. You can donate from 7:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the school, at 3701 33rd Street South, St. Cloud.

If you have a large donation, call Tabitha Bower at 208-519-4032 to coordinate delivery.

This is the second year Athlos has partnered with the community for Anna Marie's. Last year they collected 147 items.

Anna Marie's Alliance is a private non-profit dedicated to providing safe shelter, support, and referral services for battered women and their children. They also work with the community on systems change and violence prevention.

Anna Marie's Alliance has sheltered around 16,000 battered women and their children since 1979, more than 8,787 of these were children.