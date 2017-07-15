Astros Double up on Twins in First Game After Break

The Twins lost 10-5 Friday night to the Astros in Houston. Twin's starter Jose' Berrios (8-3) lasted only 1.2 innings and gave up 2 earned, and 5 unearned runs.

An error on a ground ball to Jorge Polanco in the 2nd proved costly. The Astros scored 8 runs in that inning and never looked back.

A total of 5 Twins pitchers were used in relief of Berrios: Hughs, Pressley, Boshers, Hildenberger, and Belisle. Brian Dozier hit a leadoff homerun in the 1st to become the franchise leader in that category with 21 career leadoff homeruns. He went 2 for 5 with 4 RBIs for the game.

Marwin Gonzalez went 3 for 5 for the Astros with 2 RBIs for the game.

The Twins are 45-44 on the year and 2.5 games behind the Indians in the Central. Minnesota tries again in Houston tonight - pregame at 5:30 on WJON, game starts at 6:10.