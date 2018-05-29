As Heatwave Continues, Area Pools Not Open Yet

UNDATED -- As our May heatwave stretches into its sixth day, many of you may be looking for ways to beat the heat. However, it's still too early for many of the popular swimming spots.

In St. Cloud the city's seven wading pools will open next month. Hester, Pantown, Seberger, and Southside on June 12th. And, Centennial, Rotary, and Spalt on June 19th.

However, the good news is the three splash pads in St. Cloud - at Lake George, Riverside, and Westwood - opened for the season on May 12th.

In Sauk Rapids, their wading pool at Bob Cross Park is still closed this week, but it is scheduled to open this Saturday.

The Sauk Rapids splash pad at Autumn Ridge Park opened this past Saturday.