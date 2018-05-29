As Heatwave Continues, Area Pools Not Open Yet
UNDATED -- As our May heatwave stretches into its sixth day, many of you may be looking for ways to beat the heat. However, it's still too early for many of the popular swimming spots.
In St. Cloud the city's seven wading pools will open next month. Hester, Pantown, Seberger, and Southside on June 12th. And, Centennial, Rotary, and Spalt on June 19th.
However, the good news is the three splash pads in St. Cloud - at Lake George, Riverside, and Westwood - opened for the season on May 12th.
In Sauk Rapids, their wading pool at Bob Cross Park is still closed this week, but it is scheduled to open this Saturday.
The Sauk Rapids splash pad at Autumn Ridge Park opened this past Saturday.
Foley residents have to wait until June 6th for their pool to open.
Some of the places you can go swimming, Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park, Warner Lake Park near Clearwater, and the Avon Beach.