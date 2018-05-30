Arthur J. “Skinny” Liestman, 91, Paynesville

February 8, 1927 - May 30, 2018

30Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, June 4, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Arthur J. “Skinny” Liestman, age 91, of Paynesville. Skinny passed away peacefully on May 30, 2018 at Washburne Court with his family at his side. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the Ebenezer Cemetery near Paynesville with full military honors.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 3 and after 10 a.m. on Monday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Skinny was born February 8, 1927 in Paynesville to Ben and Hattie (Zirbus) Liestman. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII for “2 years, 3 months and 11 days”. He married Patricia Fuecker on June 16, 1956 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. He worked at the Louis Blacksmith Shop in Paynesville for many years. He went on to work for MNDOT for 25 years and retired in 1988. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 3820, Paynesville American Legion Post 271 and St. Louis Catholic Church.

Skinny will be remembered for his enjoyment of the outdoors hunting, fishing and trapping most of his life. He also enjoyed gardening, his flower beds were his pride and joy and they would often lead to “a nap.” He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and would come up with a nickname to tease them.

Skinny is survived by his wife Patricia of Paynesville, children Ann (Jeff) Miller of Paynesville, Kathy (Gary) Monnens of China, Arlene (Scott) Peterson of Beaverton, OR, Carol (Doug) Scheierl of Sauk Centre, Bob (Sabrina) Liestman of Paynesville, and Mary Kay Liestman of Waite Park, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and sisters Donna Warner of Paynesville and Joanne Wicklund of Spicer.

Preceding Skinny in death were his parents, son Jim, twin brother Arnie, brothers David and Bernie and sisters Evangeline Gunderson, Virginia Cossairt and Lila Westman.