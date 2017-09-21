Arthur “Art” M. Erickson, 87, Sauk Rapids

December 14, 1929 - September 20, 2017

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Arthur “Art” M. Erickson, age 87, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Paul Hennings will officiate and burial be at the West Norway Lake Cemetery in Sunburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Sunday at the funeral home.

Art was born Dec. 14, 1929 in Sunburg, MN to Elverd & Clara (Olson) Erickson. He married Carol Wiese on Nov. 6, 1953 at First Covenant Church in Willmar. They have lived in the St. Cloud area since 1963. Art served his country in the Army National Guard. He worked in building maintenance for St. Cloud State University. Art and Carol enjoyed Bible Study as a couple. Art was an outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling. He loved music, woodworking, playing cards especially 500 and cribbage, and spending time with family. Art grew up on the family farm, the oldest of five boys. He was a stoic, quiet man who was creative and meticulous. Art was a proud grandpa who was always teaching his grandchildren.