Arthur Alvin Fischer, 88, Kimball

July 25, 1929 - April 27, 2018



Arthur Alvin Fischer, age 88, of Kimball died on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 30, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Kimball with Rev. David Milz officiating. Burial will follow at Maine Prairie Cemetery, Kimball. Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service, Monday, both at the church. A prayer service will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Arthur Alvin Fischer was born on July 25, 1929 in Maine Prairie Township to Tjabe “Jake” and Olive (Cossairt) Fischer. He was raised in Maine Prairie Township, lived 9 years in Fairhaven before moving to Kimball in 1950. On September 24, 1950 he married Vernis Jeanette Muehring at Concordia Lutheran Church, Fairhaven. Alvin farmed his entire adult life in Kimball where he was a very active member of the community. He was Director of Farm Credit for 20 years, Treasurer of Maine Prairie Township for 49 years, Charter member of Kimball Lions, served on the Kimball School Board and the Kingston Creamery Board. He also was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Kimball. Alvin will be remembered for his love of family, farming and his sense of humor.

Alvin is survived by his children, Gail (David) Feneis of Victoria, Bruce (Sharon) Fischer of Kimball, Rita (Ron) Mason of Ankeny, IA, Faye (Gary) Mrozek of St. Cloud, Mona (Dan) Libbesmeier and Brad (DeeAnn) Fischer both of Kimball; brothers Dale (Shirley) Fischer of Clearwater and Sherill (Mary) Fischer of Waite Park; grandchildren Angie, Mark, Lindsay, Christopher, Jacob, Joshua, Erin, Eric, Lauren, Randy, Emily, Scott, Jason, Tom, Brianna, Mitch, Alex and Olivia; 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vernis of 65 years, an infant daughter, sister Lorraine Zahler and brother Wayne Fischer.