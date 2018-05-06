Arthur A. “Art” Pierskalla, 83, St. Wendel

June 1, 1934 - May 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday May 8, 2018 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Arthur A. “Art” Pierskalla, age 83, of St. Wendel. Art passed away May 3, 2018 at home surrounded by family. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, May 7 and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday both at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday at the church.

Art was born June 1, 1934 to Alex and Clara (Philipsek) Pierskalla. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 in Germany. He married Bernadine “Bernie” Tschida on September 1, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. He lived in St. Wendel all of his life. Art worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at DeZurik Valve Company and retired after 38 years of employment. He was a member and past Trustee of St. Columbkille Parish, a member of the Sartell Knights of Columbus Bishop Trobec Council #5276 and the St. Wendel Sportsmen’s Club. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, outdoor activities and spending time with his family.

Art is survived by his children Cary (Christine) of Manitowoc, WI, Denise (Dave) Ferguson of Colorado Springs, CO, Eric (Rachelle Graham) of Champlin, Frances (Bruce Cross) of Eden Prairie, Heidi (John) Ruprecht of St. Anna, Irvin (Maryanne Wesner) of Prior Lake and John (Gretchen) of Waconia, 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and siblings Ruth (Greg) Baklund of Atwater, Tom (Rene) of St. Wendel, Bonnie (Dave) Sobiech of St. Michael and Jerome of St. Cloud.

Preceding Art in death were his parents, wife Bernie, daughter Grace Charboneau, and brothers Duane and Alexander, Jr.