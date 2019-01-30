Art Program Helping People with Memory Loss, Caregivers

ST. CLOUD -- A local program that helps people living with memory loss and their care partner is continuing to grow.

Paramount Art Sparks has been in St. Cloud since the fall of 2016, and now they've expanded to offer the classes in Buffalo and Elk River.

Spokeswoman Solveig Anderson says they have five pairs taking the class in St. Cloud right now.

We would love to grow, especially in Buffalo and Elk River which are our pilot programs. We still just have a handful of people and we're working to grow. By the end of the program this year we hope to have that. It's making one-on-one contacts.

Paramount Art Sparks is a program designed to enhance the relationship between the caregiver and the person with memory loss.

Trained teaching artists provide four-week classes. The cost is $10 per pair.