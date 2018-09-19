Art DeBernardi, 89, Foley

October 14, 1928 - September 18, 2018

Art DeBernardi, age 89 of Foley, died September 18, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 21, 2018 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Foley American Legion, Post 298. Burial will take place on Monday, September 24, 2018 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Arthur John DeBernardi was born on October 14, 1928 in Ely, Minnesota to Enrico and Geramina (Magnatti) DeBernardi. He graduated from Ely High School in 1948 and served in the US Army from 1951-1953 where he was stationed in Germany. After the service, Art attended Jr. College in Ely and excelled in both school and sports. He was offered a contract as a kicker for the Los Angeles Rams but declined. He met Jerry Lou Wetter in Ely and the couple was married on October 24, 1953 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. They lived in Long Beach, California for three years where Art learned the trade of upholstery. Art and Jerry Lou's son, Mike was born in California. After moving back to Foley, Art taught upholstery at the St. Cloud Reformatory for 30 years, retiring in 1987. After his retirement, Art worked as an assistant for the Foley Funeral Home from 1987-2012. Art was an avid sports fan and enjoyed; high school, college and professional sports; polka dancing and was an excellent golfer. He never missed his morning coffee with friends where his great sense of humor was always on display. He was a loving and caring husband and caregiver to Jerry Lou through her difficult illness. Jerry Lou preceded Art in death on July 14, 2018. Art will be fondly remembered for saying, "its a capital 'B' in DeBernardi!"

He is survived by his granddaughter, Toni of Kihei, Hawaii and brother and sister; Louis, AZ and Gloria Vertin, Ely and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jerry Lou and son, Mike, sisters; Antoinette Thompson and Rica Johnson. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Heritage of Foley Nursing Center.