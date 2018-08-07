Art Crawl Takeover Is Friday in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The next Art Crawl in downtown St. Cloud is happening this Friday. Downtown Council President Jolene Foss says they have a lot of events planned.

It's a huge event, over 40 venues. There will be musicians on the street and they are going to do a fashion show on the street between the Paramount and the Regency Plaza.

Foss says for this Art Crawl they'll be closing a portion of West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud, to allow for more street artists and vendors.

You'll see much more this time because of the street closure. We don't always close down the street, but for this event the Art Crawl Takeover we do.

The Art Crawl on Friday runs from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m.

This is the third of four Art Crawls this year. The last one will be coming up on October 19th.