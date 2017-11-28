Art Christiansen, 81, Sauk Rapids

December 1, 1935 - November 25, 2017



Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids for Art Christiansen, age 81, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids with full military honors. Visitation will be 11AM-1PM on Saturday at the church in Sauk Rapids.

Art was born December 1, 1935 in Bemidji to Adolph and Tilda (Johnson) Christiansen. He grew up on the family farm in Bemidji and began working for Christiansen Construction. Art proudly served our country in the United States National Guard until his honorable discharge. He married Elizabeth Barthelemy on August 1, 1959 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji. He continued his career at Higgin’s Sheet Metal, where he learned the metal fabricating trade. The couple moved to Sauk Rapids in 1960; Art was employed for over 40 years as a Journeymen working his way up to Foremen for McDowell Company until his retirement. Art laid to rest his beloved wife, Elizabeth, on February 18, 2000. Art married Maurine Sebenaler on March 18, 2008. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church; Art walked strongly in his faith and profoundly proud of his Lutheran baptism. Art was a lifetime member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254; he was extremely active in the color guard and took great pride in providing honors to fellow veterans. Art was also a member of the 40&8 and the Moose Lodge 1300 Waite Park. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards (500 and Cribbage) and cooking especially at the Bemidji Fish Fry Crew and Lead Chef for the Legion Steak Fry’s. He also enjoyed his camper on Morning Star Resort on Rice Lake, trips to the casino, and travels with family and friends. Art will be best remembered as kind, gentle, generous, soft hearted, and he wore his emotions on his sleeve. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Art is survived by his wife, Maurine of Sauk Rapids; children, Todd (Michelle) of Sartell, Felicia (John) Brezinka of Clear Lake, Linette (Rudley) Rau of Rice, Colette (Doug) Dunlap of Sauk Rapids; step-children, Duane (Vickie) Sebenaler of St. Hilaire, Tim Sebenaler of Jordan, Shirley (Dan) Jolly of Mentor, Shawn (Laurie) Sebenaler of McIntosh, Michelle (Roger Hiller) Sebenaler of Bemidji, Jeffrey (Andrea) Sebenaler of Chanhassen; siblings, Hilma Blair of Bemidji, Melvin (Delores) Christiansen of Bemidji, Eileen Wagner of Bemidji, Eleanor (Jack) Owen of Baxter, Richard (Jan) Christiansen of Bemidji; grandchildren, Ashley and Nicole Christiansen, Danae Elizabeth, Ross, Robert, and Alix Marie Brezinka, Lillie and Chase Rau, Travis and Amber Dunlap; and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth; siblings, Wallace, Rudolph, Albin, Roy, Donald; and beloved four-legged friend, Buck.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254 Color Guard.