Arson Suspected in St. Cloud Apartment Building Fire

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating an arson fire at a south St. Cloud apartment building. Fire Chief Dean Wrobbel says the call came in just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in the entryway of a building at 1021 6th Avenue South.

Police officers were the first on scene and were able to put out the fire with an extinguisher. There was $4,000 in damage to the entryway.

None of the renters were displaced from their units. However, fire crews did have to ventilate the building for the smoke.

Arson is suspected because of a strong smell of gasoline that lingered in the building. A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information.