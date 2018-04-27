Around the Town: Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery for Arbor Day

WAITE PARK -- Spring is finally here along with Arbor Day. This week on our Around the Town series we visit Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery in Waite Park.

Tom Woods is the owner of Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery. He says planting trees can help in more ways than you can imagine.

"Number one, by planning some trees near your home that reduce your air conditioning. So that is always a plus for you, you save on air conditioning and the air conditioning unit doesn't have to work so much. The trees are actually producing oxygen in the air too, so that is good for the environment."

Several different types of trees are favored in central Minnesota. Woods says maples continue to be in high demand.

"I would say the most popular tree nowadays, people are looking at is a pretty color red in the fall. That's the red maples that are green through the summer but turn that brilliant red in the fall."

For your other gardening needs, Woods says you don't even need a yard of your own.

"Container gardening is really becoming a big hit itself. Whether it is a vegetable plant or flower plant you can do endless things like that. You can always get things to grow easily in a container like that."

Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery is open 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Monday - Friday, Saturday from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.