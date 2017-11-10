Around the Town: Visiting VFW Post 428 for Veterans Day [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans Day is just around the corner and this week on our Around the Town series we went to St. Cloud VFW Post 428.

Ken Schwagel is the post commander.

"I served four years, six months, nine days [in the Navy]. I did a tour in country and I served two and half years off the gun line."

Post 428 will be going to a special event honoring veterans at the V.A. Medical Center Saturday.

"We're helping them with a Veterans Day presentation they are giving to the veterans at 1:30 in the afternoon. It's open to the public, it's in building eight."

Schwagel says their goal at the VFW is to support vets as much as possible.

"What we typically try to do is assist veterans 365 days out of the year, especially those that are in need."

