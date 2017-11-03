Around the Town: Tattoo Convention Comes to River’s Edge [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Over 100 tattoo artists will be in St. Cloud this weekend.

Cloud a Scope 2, a tattoo convention put on by Tattoo You Minnesota will be at River's Edge Convention Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dave "Nelly" Nelson is one of the organizers of the event. He says not only can you get a tattoo at the convention but you can sign up for one of their contests.

"You can enter your neck tattoo, or you can enter your mythological piece or a biker's skeleton or a skull, anything like that."

Popular tattoos this year Nelson says are memorial tattoos as well as pun tattoos.

"It's just like a butterfly, it would be a stick of butter and a fly, that's your butterfly. You can play off on that pun tattoo in so many different ways."

The event also features Scarlette Revolver, she'll be hosting a burlesque show at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Admission to the event is $20 at the door. Your wristband will be good for the entire weekend.

Videographer Justin LaBounty contributed to this story.