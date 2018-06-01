Around the Town: St. Cloud Rox Ready For Home Opener

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox are gearing up for their home opener Friday night at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox are coming off last years championship and are looking to repeat this year.

General Manager Mike Johnson says they have a lot of fun things planned for the weekend including post game fireworks and raising the championship banner.

Friday the first 2,000 fans get a magnet schedule, Saturday the first 300 fans 14 and under get a youth baseball bat for our Strike Out Stroke Night, and Sunday is Books and Baseball presented by the Initiative Foundation and United Way.

This is the seventh season for the baseball team. Johnson says they've even added a few new things such as new seating to the sports deck and some new food items.

We have our cheese curd burger which puts the side right on the burger. We also partnered with Manea's Meats for a Rox specialty brat, which is a chili cheese brat.

Johnson says there is still plenty of time to get your ticket.

The St. Cloud Rox take on Mankato at 7:05 p.m. Friday, and Bismark Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 4:05 p.m.