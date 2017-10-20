Around the Town: PumpkinFest Set to See Thousands at Lake George [VIDEO]
ST. CLOUD -- As fall is in full swing, it's time to enjoy the annual PumpkinFest at Lake George in St. Cloud.
Aimee Renner is with St. Cloud's Parks and Recreation Department. She's the organizer for this year's event and says they expect a lot of people to turn out.
"We typically have between five and six-thousand people, but I feel like we'll have a good turn out today just because of the weather. Last year it was a little chilly I believe but this year it's gonna be 75 degrees."
Renner says previous years had movies, "spooky" magic and other events to close down the show. This year, however, they're juggling a new act.
"This year is the comedian juggler so I really look forward to seeing what's new on stage cause it's kinda cool just to see the reactions out of the community and then it's fun just to hear everyone talk about it."
Renner adds that it is definitely a requirement that everyone comes to the event in costume, to maximize the fun.
The evening will include trick or treat stations, a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, hayrides and a lot more. The event is free to attend and runs from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.