ST. CLOUD -- Everything from tinsel to magical lights is being put up Friday at River's Edge Convention Center in preparation for Saturday's big event.

The 43rd Annual Holly Ball hosted by CentraCare Health is Saturday night. Melissa Rothstein is one of the event's co-chairs and says CentraCare has plenty of surprises in-store the "Winter Nights" themed ball.

"DJ Rage from Orlando, Florida is back by popular demand, Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks are here. There's a lot of fun things and surprised throughout the night."

Holly Ball helps raise funds for the Coborn Cancer Center and CentraCare Health Hospice. Rothstein says tickets are still available.

"The dinner room is sold out but there are tickets still available for the main event. You can call the foundation office at, 320-240-2810 and get your hands on a couple pairs of tickets."