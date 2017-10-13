Around the Town: Harvest of Horror Brings New Frights [VIDEO]

ST. AUGUSTA -- You don't have to go far to enjoy some frights and spooks this Halloween season. The Harvest of Horror has been bringing a haunting good time to St. Augusta for seven years.

Tracy Stock , along with her husband Jason, have been running the seasonal event. She says they really try to make it a family friendly atmosphere.

"It is a fun and scary Halloween event. A great time for families, teenagers, adults, a big mix of people that come on out."

The frights being with a tractor ride through the corn maze, a walk through the terrible woods and ends in a haunted house tour. Stock says they've also added a new feature this year.

"This year we have the Zombie Escape Room. It's another $10 per person if you want to go through it, and we've had people say they really like it."

Stock says they partner with local non-profits and donate the portion of the proceeds each year.

Harvest of Horror is open every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. rain or shine.