ST. JOSEPH -- Tucked into a quiet St. Joseph neighborhood sits a garage, it looks like your ordinary garage on the outside but on the inside sits Bruno Press.

Mary Bruno has been running the graphic design company since her dad passed away nearly 15-years ago.

"I didn't have a plan, I didn't know what I was going to do. This was all obviously super unexpected but we started printing funny cards and I built a business around it."

During the Holidays, Bruno Press gets swarmed with orders for their unique Christmas Cards.

"I kind of pride myself on being a little anti-Hallmark, like finding cards you can't, in theory, find at regular stores."

Bruno says to get a different card style you have to branch out.

"I definitely incorporate some cuss words here and there, it's all in good fun, humor. It can be a little dark sometimes but my Christmas cards are pretty popular."

You can see all of Bruno Press' Christmas cards on their website mcbrunopress.com