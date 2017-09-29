Around the Town: A & G Produce’s Corn Maze Opens this Weekend [VIDEO]

ST. JOSEPH -- Everything from picking pumpkins to navigating your way through a giant corn maze, A & G Produce has you covered for your fall festivities.

The farm is gearing up for their season opener on Saturday. Jessie Welsh is the owner of A & G Produce. She says they have some returning attractions.

"Our jumping pillow, it's larger than most houses. We get to sit a lot of people on that area there. Again this is another thing that we know little kids love bouncing, jump houses, trampolines and this is a cross between the two."

With all of the returning favorites, Welsh says they are excited for people to try their new games.

"Our newest attraction that we have is our giant human foosball. We like to incorporate attractions that are gun for all ages, from the little guys all the way up to grandma and grandpa getting involved."

A & G Produce is in St. Joseph. They will be open the last weekend of September and every weekend in October from 11:00 a.m. until dark.

Kids ages 12 and up admission to the corn maze is $12, ages 2-11 it's $8.

Videographer Alex Svejkovsky contributed to this story.