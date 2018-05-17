Arlene M. (Sanford) Arthur, 86

August 27, 1931 - May 16, 2018

A Memorial Service will be Monday, May 21, 2018, at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, for Arlene M. (Sanford) Arthur, who passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Edina, Minnesota, at the age of 86. The Visitation will be Sunday, May 20, 2018, from 4 to 7 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, with a prayer service at 4 PM. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Arlene was born on August 27, 1931, to Rex and Hilma (Fall) Sanford in Zimmerman, MN. She married Dewayne “Bud” Arthur in August of 1963 and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton. She worked at Smith System Manufacturing as a secretary, retiring in October of 1992 and was active with the Hospital Auxiliary, Legion Auxiliary, Sons of Norway, and the Princeton Used Clothing Center. She loved gardening, computer games, cross stitch, Hardangar, reading, and playing Bridge and Canasta.

Arlene is survived by children, Karen (David) DeRuyter of Atlanta, GA, Allen (Jean) Thompson of Duluth, GA, Wayne (Shelly) Thompson of Princeton, and Deanne Arthur Kampa of Princeton; seven grandchildren, Josh (Heidi), Mark (Leslie), Carli (Shaine), Katelyn, Kristen (Michael), Ben, and Bailey; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley (Robert) Anderson of Zimmerman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James A. Thompson; husband, Dewayne “Bud” Arthur; brother, Roger Sanford; and daughter-in-law, Debra Thompson.