Arlene E. Danielson, 95, Watkins

March 31, 1922 - January 22, 2018

Arlene (Shyne) Danielson passed away at the Hilltop Care Center in Watkins on January 22nd, 2018 at the age of 95. Arlene was born March 31, 1922 to Ed & Ruby (Topp) Mortenson at their farm south of Manannah. Arlene was raised in the Manannah area and graduated from Litchfield High School. Arlene married Burton Danielson on July 23rd, 1942 in California, they were married for 62 years and blessed with 3 sons.

Arlene & Burton owned and operated the Hilltop Tavern in Manannah for 36 years until retiring in 1985. Arlene loved to get her fingers in the dirt and grow beautiful flowers. She sewed quilts for all the grandchildren, crocheted lovely doilies, and especially enjoyed painting pictures and wooden crafts created by Burton. Arlene always cheered on her Minnesota Twins, enjoyed dancing to country music and an occasional trip to Morton. She was a 59-year member of the Eden Valley Legion Auxiliary. She also loved to travel and was a fantastic cook and baker. Arlene shared an encouraging and optimistic spirit with everyone she encountered.

Arlene is survived by sons: William (Sandi) of Atwater, Richard (Phyllis) of Hutchinson and David (Barb) of Paynesville; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren 2 nieces and 3 nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Burton in 2004, parents and step-father Clarence Arbogast, brother Everett Mortenson and half-brother Vernon Arbogast and half-sisters Lorraine Berg and Shirley Warren.

God Bless her memory.