Arlene C. Bauer, 85, Long Prairie

April 24, 1932 - April 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for Arlene C. Bauer, age 85 who passed away Tuesday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley, Minnesota. Family and friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Arlene Charlotte Kitzman was born April 24, 1932 on a small farm northeast of Clarissa to Charles and Edith (Anderson) Kitzman. She was the youngest of four children. They later moved to Browerville before moving to Long Prairie in the fall of 1942. She graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1950.

Arlene married Robert “Bob” Bauer on January 13, 1951 in St. Paul, Minnesota. They lived in Long Prairie where they raised their ten children. She managed the Long Prairie Liquor Store for many years. They moved to Waite Park and lived there, where she was employed by Cash Wise and retired after 14 years. Due to Bob’s declining health, they returned to Long Prairie to be closer to family. She later moved to the CentraCare Health – Long Prairie in November of 2012.

Arlene was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a life-long bowler, where she bowled in many leagues and won many awards. She started her passion for bowling by working as a pin setter at the bowling alley. Arlene was an excellent seamstress and sewed most of the clothes for the family while they were growing up. She loved to do puzzles, play bingo, and participate in the exercise program.

She is survived by her children, Allen (Nancy) Bauer, Long Prairie, Lynn (James) Bundy, Long Prairie, Barry (LaRae) Bauer, Long Prairie, Cleo (Paul) Johnson, Shoreview, MN, Colleen (Norman) Kleinschmidt, Long Prairie, Colette (Kevin) Delsing, Long Prairie, Cheryl (Tom) Petron, Long Prairie, Richard (Lisa) Bauer, Browerville, Ronald (Sonja) Bauer, Iowa Falls, IA, and Pamela Farr, Husdon, WI; sister-in-law, Jean Kitzman, Long Prairie; 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob in 2009, brothers, Donald, Norman, and Ivan Kitzman.