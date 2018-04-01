Arlen L. Roos, 65, St. Cloud

April 3, 1952 – March 30, 2018

Arlen was born on April 3, 1952 in LuVerne, MN to Bartel and Helen (Meints) Roos. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1976. Arlen was married to Joyce Kirchner on October 8, 1977 in St. Cloud. He owned the Skelly Gas Station on Division and then worked as a crane operator for Miller Construction before opening Roos Auto Care, which he owned and operated for over 20 years. Arlen was remarried on June 19, 2010 to Kim Millsop in St. Cloud, MN. He enjoyed Flying R.C. helicopters, riding his Goldwing, all things John Deere, ice cream, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Arlen was a member of the American Association for Nudist Recreation.