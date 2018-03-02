Arizona Rallies Past Wild Thursday

The Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 Thursday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The Wild fall to 36-21-7 on the season with the loss.

Minnesota opened the scoring with a Zach Parise goal in the first period before the Coyotes tied the game late in the second period.

After a Coyotes goal from Christian Dvorak at 4:32 of the third period gave Arizona a 2-1 lead, Mikko Koivu tied the game on a power play for Minnesota at 7:20.

However, the Coyotes would rally for the win with a pair of goals, the first from Richard Panik at 8:09 and the second from Kevin Connauton at 12:04. Matt Cullen's goal at 13:13 cut the Arizona lead to 4-3, but the Coyotes added an empty net goal late to seal the win.