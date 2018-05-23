Argument After Church Leads to Domestic Assault Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of grabbing his live-in girlfriend by the throat and choking her after a verbal argument Sunday.

Thirty-six-year-old Aaron Hinrichs is charged with a felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and two gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault within 10-years of a previous conviction.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic assault Sunday at about 1:40 p.m. A woman told officers that she and Hinrichs got into an argument on the way home from church and when they arrived at home the argument became physical.

Court records allege Hinrichs grabbed the woman by the throat, choked her, pushed her into a cabinet causing dishes to fall, and pushed her to the ground.

The woman said Hinrichs was on top of her and she couldn't breathe for 30-to-40 seconds. She told police that she was terrified and began kicking Hinrichs in the groin and pulling at his clothes to get him off of her.

Court records show a child was present during the assault.