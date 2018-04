Today on WJON's Money Mondays show Steve Laraway and I talked about the interest rate environment and its effect on fixed income. Laraway expects the Fed to raise interest rates a few times this year and it will effect inflation and the ability to access loans. Listen to today's show below.

Steve Laraway is one of 3 guests who appear weekly from 8:40-8:50 Monday mornings on Money Mondays on WJON.