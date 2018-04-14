April, 2018 Now the 8th Snowiest on Record in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The National Weather Service says we officially had one inch of snow in St. Cloud on Friday. That brings us to 9.8 inches officially for the month of April. This is now the 8th snowiest April on record in St. Cloud.

The snow totals are as of midnight on Friday, with more snow falling on Saturday we, of course, will be adding to these numbers.

Snowiest April's on record in St. Cloud.

1). 24.4" in 2013

2). 15.6" in 1928

3). 15.3" in 2002

4). 12.0" in 2014

5). 11.1" in 1950

6). 10.9" in 2008

7). 10.0" in 1909

8). 9.8" in 2018

9). 9.4" in 1953

10). 9.4" in 1991

As for the entire season, we've officially had 57.7 inches of snow in St. Cloud. We're still several inches away from cracking the top ten snowiest winters on record. But, we are 13.3 inches above normal for the season.