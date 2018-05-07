Appeals Court: Stories On Cold Spring Cop Death Were Protected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled against a man who sued two media organizations over stories that named him as a suspect in a police officer's killing.
Ryan Larson accused Twin Cities television station KARE-TV and the St. Cloud Times of defamation. Larson was arrested on suspicion of murder in the 2012 killing of a Cold Spring police officer, but was never charged.
Larson sued, arguing the news organizations went too far in reporting that authorities suspected him of killing Officer Tom Decker.
A jury sided with the media, but a district judge set that verdict aside and ordered a new trial.
The appeals court reinstated the jury's verdict Monday, saying the ``fair-report privilege'' protects news reports that accurately summarize or fairly abridge information officially relayed by law enforcement.