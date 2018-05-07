Appeals Court: Stories On Cold Spring Cop Death Were Protected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled against a man who sued two media organizations over stories that named him as a suspect in a police officer's killing.

Ryan Larson accused Twin Cities television station KARE-TV and the St. Cloud Times of defamation. Larson was arrested on suspicion of murder in the 2012 killing of a Cold Spring police officer, but was never charged.

Larson sued, arguing the news organizations went too far in reporting that authorities suspected him of killing Officer Tom Decker.

A jury sided with the media, but a district judge set that verdict aside and ordered a new trial.