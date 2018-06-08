Apparent Suicides Renew Concern for End of MN Hotline

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A pair of apparent celebrity suicides is renewing attention to Minnesota's cash-strapped suicide hotline, which is on track to close even as suicides in the state are rising.

Crisis Connections has fielded calls from people in distress for more than 50 years. The center has been trying to raise $1 million to stay afloat, but that was the victim of a budget dispute between Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican lawmakers.

It's due to close at month's end.

The problem of suicide is front and center following the apparent suicide by celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain reported Friday and designer Kate Spade's suicide earlier in the week.