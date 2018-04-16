Apollo’s Interim Principal Will be its New Leader Moving Forward

ST. CLOUD -- Apollo High School has its new leader moving forward, Al Johnson will take over as principal, he was the interim principal this school year.

Before Johnson came to St. Cloud, he spent six years as an equity integration specialist in Hopkins helping before and after-school programs. He's also been a Site Administrator at Humbolt High School for two years and a student advocate.

The school board approved his appointment at their meeting last week.

Johnson will be on a one year contract for now and will be "official" July 1.