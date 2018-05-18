Apollo Wins Friday
Saint Cloud -- Saint Cloud Apollo defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice 7-0 Friday night at Joe Faber Field.
You knew right after he threw his first pitch of the night for Saint Cloud Apollo, you knew you were going to be in for a treat. Starter pitcher Tanner Blommer would be the only pitcher that the Eagles would need for the night. He picked up a complete game shutout. He held Sauk Rapids to 0 runs, on 4 hits, 1 walk, and he struck out 10 batters on the night. H was did it with his bat going 3-4 with a double and a steal.
Apollo will go on to play Sartell-St. Stephen on Monday May 21st. Sauk Rapids-Rice's next game wont be until May 22nd when they will play Sartell as well.
The player of the game was Apollo's starter pitcher Tanner Blommer.