Apollo Wins Friday

You knew right after he threw his first pitch of the night for Saint Cloud Apollo, you knew you were going to be in for a treat. Starter pitcher Tanner Blommer would be the only pitcher that the Eagles would need for the night. He picked up a complete game shutout. He held Sauk Rapids to 0 runs, on 4 hits, 1 walk, and he struck out 10 batters on the night. H was did it with his bat going 3-4 with a double and a steal.