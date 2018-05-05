Apollo High School Hosting Walk MS Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of people will gather at Apollo High School Sunday morning to raise money for multiple sclerosis research.

MS is a disease which affects the central nervous system, disrupting the flow of information to the brain. It affects over two-million people worldwide. Walk MS is a national event that helps raise money for research and treatment of the disease.

Nicole Spier has been with Walk MS for over twenty years. She says most of the money raised from the event will stay local.

"Most of the dollars raised stay here in central Minnesota. And the upper Midwest chapter, which is Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota."

You can register the day of the walk and that starts at 9:00 a.m. Spier says the event is a popular one for teams.

"We have a lot of teams, probably 20 registered at this time."

And, even though you may be up early to walk Sunday, you'll be rewarded with some treats to go along with helping a good cause.

"This is not a weight loss program. You'll get breakfast and lunch, and there are snacks along the way too."